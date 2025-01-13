Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for ALLO Q2 Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.06 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 61,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

