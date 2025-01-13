Brokers Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:INGXF Q4 Earnings

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

INGXF opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

