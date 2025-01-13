FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Issued By Scotiabank

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.63. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver
In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.