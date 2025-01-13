FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Issued By Scotiabank

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.20.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.63. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

