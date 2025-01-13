Q3 EPS Estimates for State Street Boosted by Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

State Street stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

