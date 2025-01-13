Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of Keyera FY2025 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.62.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.81. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$31.16 and a 1 year high of C$47.90.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

