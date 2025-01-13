FY2025 Earnings Estimate for South Bow Issued By Scotiabank

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for South Bow in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get South Bow alerts:

SOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

South Bow Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.34 per share, with a total value of C$190,038.00. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,540 shares of company stock worth $1,150,282.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.