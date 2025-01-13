Q3 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Reduced by Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRUS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $78.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

