Scotiabank Weighs in on Veeva Systems FY2025 Earnings

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.32 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

NYSE VEEV opened at $218.08 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after buying an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

