Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:FTT Earnings

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

FTT stock opened at C$37.52 on Monday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$34.28 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.64.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

