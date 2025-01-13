FY2025 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Reduced by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.37 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

