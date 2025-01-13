Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

RCI opened at $28.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

