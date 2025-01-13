FY2025 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Boosted by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

CG opened at C$8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.11. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

