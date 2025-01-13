Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2025 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

11/22/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2024 – Trade Desk had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get The Trade Desk Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.