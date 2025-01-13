StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.15. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 5,527.11% and a negative net margin of 261.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.