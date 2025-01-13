Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,143,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 436,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.