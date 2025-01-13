PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PHX Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.