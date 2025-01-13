PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of PHX opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.57.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
