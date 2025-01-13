Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

