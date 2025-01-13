Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $140.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $168.80.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

