StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 9.1 %
CREG opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.65.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
