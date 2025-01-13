StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.05.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.