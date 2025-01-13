Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Evogene alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.