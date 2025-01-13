CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

