SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.