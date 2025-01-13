InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NSPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.76 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

