Contrasting Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT and Everspin Technologies are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -10.73% -4.58% -2.88% Everspin Technologies 2.85% 2.74% 2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AXT and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AXT currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 148.83%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

49.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXT and Everspin Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $94.69 million 1.01 -$17.88 million ($0.25) -8.52 Everspin Technologies $53.87 million 2.52 $9.05 million $0.06 103.17

Everspin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats AXT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LEDs, screen displays using micro-LEDs, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

