Comparing Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) & VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy -447.25% N/A -56.54% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and VivoPower International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $17.36 million 0.16 -$69.46 million N/A N/A VivoPower International $16,000.00 399.60 -$24.35 million N/A N/A

VivoPower International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of VivoPower International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VivoPower International beats Alternus Clean Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

