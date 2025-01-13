Financial Survey: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $5.90 million 333.83 -$87.96 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $190,000.00 72.17 -$28.96 million ($0.47) -0.46

This table compares Mesoblast and AIM ImmunoTech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mesoblast and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 1 3 0 2.75 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.42%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,179.07%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesoblast beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.