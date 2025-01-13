Head to Head Contrast: Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) vs. Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Euronav and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.77%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 4.14% 7.88% 4.16%

Risk and Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Pangaea Logistics Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $982.85 million 2.18 $858.03 million $5.93 1.86 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $521.24 million 0.49 $26.32 million $0.47 11.55

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Euronav pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

