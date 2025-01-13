Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq**

On January 3, 2025, Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) made a critical decision to effectuate a reverse stock split in order to ensure compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Board of Directors determined after reviewing the current issued and outstanding shares of the company that a reverse stock split at a ratio of one-for-twenty-five (1:25) would be in the best interest of the company.

The primary objective behind the reverse stock split is to increase the per share bid price of Inspire Veterinary Partners’ Common Stock above $1.00 per share. Upon achieving this milestone and sustaining a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days with the Common Stock trading at or above $1.00 per share, Nasdaq will notify the company that compliance has been regained.

In line with this decision, on January 3, 2025, the company filed a Certificate of Change with the Secretary of State of Nevada to amend its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, authorizing the Reverse Stock Split. This initiative will entail reclassifying every twenty-five (25) shares of Common Stock into one (1) new share of Common Stock, thereby reducing the total authorized shares from 100,000,000 to 4,000,000 shares.

The company confirmed that the Reverse Stock Split, excluding fractional shares adjustments, will not have an immediate dilutive effect on stockholders. Each stockholder will maintain the same percentage of Common Stock immediately post the split as they held prior to the split. Additionally, provisions have been made to adjust the number of shares available upon the exercise of existing warrants, options, and other securities convertible into Common Stock in line with their original terms.

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ completion of the Reverse Stock Split will set the stage for sustained compliance with Nasdaq regulations. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial standing and signaling its commitment to regulatory requirements.

Overall, the Reverse Stock Split is anticipated to position Inspire Veterinary Partners for future growth opportunities and ensure steady adherence to regulatory norms, thereby fostering investor confidence in the company’s operating strategy and prospects.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

