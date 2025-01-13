Head-To-Head Analysis: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 3 18 2 2.88 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $209.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Osage Exploration and Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.58 billion 5.33 $3.14 billion $17.47 10.00 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 33.64% 13.68% 7.93% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Osage Exploration and Development on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

(Get Free Report)

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

