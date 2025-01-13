Analyzing CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) and Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Forian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Forian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Forian and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forian 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Forian presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Forian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forian is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

This table compares Forian and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forian $19.71 million 3.23 -$2.79 million ($0.09) -22.78 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A C$0.56 31.99

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forian. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forian and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forian N/A N/A N/A CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forian beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions. The company’s subscription and services-based solutions cover the life sciences, pharma services, and healthcare payer and provider industries. Forian Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA provides e-health services worldwide. It operates through Ambulatory Information Systems, Hospital Information Systems, Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems segments. The Ambulatory Information Systems segment develops and sells practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; offers supplementary app, internet, and intranet solutions; and delivers solutions for medical facilities, such as medica; care centers and practice associations. The Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; provides software solutions for administration, planning and provision of care in outpatient and inpatient medical facilities; and healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer and Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, patient portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, that offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, including procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

