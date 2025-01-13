Head-To-Head Contrast: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -28.41% -19.13% -7.90% Expensify -11.81% -14.72% -8.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Expensify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $7.28 billion 0.36 -$306.53 million ($1.20) -8.51 Expensify $137.44 million 1.82 -$41.46 million ($0.18) -18.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Expensify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 6 1 3.00 Expensify 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential downside of 41.89%. Expensify has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expensify beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.