AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.71.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $318.48 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.41 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

