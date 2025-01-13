Q1 Earnings Estimate for APA Issued By Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Insider Activity at APA

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in APA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in APA by 16.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.