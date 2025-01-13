Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issues Regulation FD Disclosure in Recent Press Release

On January 9, 2025, Aptose Biosciences Inc. issued a press release for public disclosure. The company provided details regarding this event in a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any future filings unless specifically noted.

Within the press release dated January 9, 2025, Aptose Biosciences Inc. likely shared critical updates or information with shareholders and the general public. This communication aligns with Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) guidelines, ensuring equal access to essential company information.

As of the filing date, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, William G. Rice, Ph.D., signed the Form 8-K report on behalf of Aptose Biosciences Inc. The released information provides transparency in the company’s operations and financial outlook.

The exhibit included in the filing, which is the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document), complies with the required disclosures as per regulatory standards.

Investors and stakeholders of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are encouraged to review the press release for any pertinent details and updates that may impact the company’s performance or strategic direction moving forward.

This information is provided to enhance transparency and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements governing public disclosure by Aptose Biosciences Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aptose Biosciences’s 8K filing here.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

