BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $18.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.04.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,724,000 after buying an additional 2,664,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 379,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

