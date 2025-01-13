Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $430.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.71.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $380.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.85 and a 200-day moving average of $346.55. Waters has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $397.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 96.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $2,944,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.