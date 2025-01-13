Financial Contrast: South Bow (SOBO) and Its Peers

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare South Bow to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get South Bow alerts:

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. South Bow pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 117.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 3 1 2 2.38 South Bow Competitors 166 1636 1799 169 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for South Bow and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

South Bow currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.60%. Given South Bow’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors 29.09% 23.03% 9.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Bow and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A 13.62 South Bow Competitors $10.59 billion $805.98 million 14.97

South Bow’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

South Bow competitors beat South Bow on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.