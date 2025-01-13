Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.
Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
HIMS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $35.02.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
