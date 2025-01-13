Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $3,943,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,273.20. The trade was a 73.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,063,707 shares of company stock valued at $28,696,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

