Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE KMI opened at $28.20 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,263 shares of company stock worth $18,578,014 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

