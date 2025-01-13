Q1 Earnings Estimate for ETON Issued By B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ETON. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of ETON stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.