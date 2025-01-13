Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Truist Financial

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 316.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,087,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

