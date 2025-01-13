Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Truist Financial

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion.
NYSE TFC opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 316.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,087,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
