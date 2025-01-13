Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Global Payments stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 349,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after acquiring an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

