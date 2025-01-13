ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

ONEOK stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

