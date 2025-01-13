What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for FDS Q2 Earnings?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.46.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $453.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.54 and its 200 day moving average is $450.43. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

