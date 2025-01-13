Williams Companies Completes Registered Offering of Senior Notes

On January 9, 2025, The Williams Companies, Inc. finalized a registered offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.600% Senior Notes due 2035 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.000% Senior Notes due 2055. These notes, collectively known as the Notes, were issued as part of the Offering, which was registered under the Securities Act of 1933. The Offering was made in compliance with a registration statement on Form S-3 and a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2025.

Get alerts:

The Notes were issued under an Indenture, comprising a Base Indenture dated December 18, 2012, and an Eleventh Supplemental Indenture dated January 9, 2025. Both the 2035 Notes and the 2055 Notes are represented by a global security. The 2035 Notes will pay interest semi-annually starting September 15, 2025, while the 2055 Notes will follow the same schedule.

These Notes represent the Company’s senior unsecured obligations, ranking equally in right of payment with all senior indebtedness and senior to any future indebtedness expressly subordinated to the Notes. The Indenture includes restrictive covenants regarding the Company’s ability to incur certain types of debt and engage in specific transactions involving its assets.

The Company retains the option to redeem all or part of the Notes before December 15, 2034, for the 2035 Notes, and September 15, 2054, for the 2055 Notes, at specified redemption prices as outlined in the Indenture. Additionally, after these dates, the Company can redeem the applicable Notes in whole or in part at a redemption price equivalent to the principal amount plus accrued interest.

In connection with this transaction, The Williams Companies, Inc. filed the Eleventh Supplemental Indenture as an exhibit to its Form 8-K report. Further financial statements and exhibits related to this offering can be found in the filed documents.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Williams Companies’s 8K filing here.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More