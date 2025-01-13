ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Press Release on January 10, 2025

On January 10, 2025, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing highlighted the issuance of a press release on the same day, detailing significant events within the company. ConnectOne Bancorp, a New Jersey-based financial institution trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CNOB, unveiled crucial information through this regulatory disclosure.

Within its 8-K filing, ConnectOne Bancorp stated that a press release was issued on January 10, 2025, which has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1. This press release pertains to important developments within the company and has been incorporated by reference into the filing.

Moreover, alongside the press release, ConnectOne Bancorp included a Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104 within the Form 8-K. This interactive data file, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, enhances the accessibility of financial information for investors and stakeholders.

ConnectOne Bancorp’s recent filing did not include any financial statements but focused on the press release and related exhibits. The company promptly fulfilled its obligation to file this report under the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Form 8-K filing by ConnectOne Bancorp serves as a formal update on the company’s activities, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements. This filing provides valuable insights into the recent announcements and partnerships within the financial sector, offering shareholders and the market relevant information for decision-making purposes.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

