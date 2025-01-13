Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Encompass Health

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

NYSE:EHC opened at $91.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

