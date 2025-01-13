Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $207.60 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,781,300. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

