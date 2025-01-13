Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $182.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

NYSE:MPC opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This trade represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 177.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

